Subex consolidated net profit rises 11.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.65% to Rs 79.45 crore

Net profit of Subex rose 11.01% to Rs 14.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.65% to Rs 79.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.79.4566.4018.885.9219.0618.7516.4614.7114.2212.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News