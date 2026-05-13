Subex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.93 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.34% to Rs 72.96 crore

Net profit of Subex reported to Rs 9.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 17.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.34% to Rs 72.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 28.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 31.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.29% to Rs 279.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 285.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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