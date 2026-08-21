Subex secures three-year new-logo engagement in Europe
Subex has secured a new-logo engagement with a major European open-access fibre operator, marking a further step in its continued expansion across the region.
Under the three-year agreement, Subex will deploy its Partner Ecosystem Management solution as a fully hosted and managed service. The engagement includes end-to-end operations, professional services, and ongoing support, enabling the operator to manage complex settlement processes without maintaining internal systems. The solution will support the operator in managing an expanding ecosystem of wholesale business ensuring greater operational efficiency, scalability, and accuracy as network complexity increases.
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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 11:31 AM IST