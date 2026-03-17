Subex wins multi-year deal from a leading North African Telecom operator

Subex announced that a leading North African Telecom operator has chosen Subex for an Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) engagement.

The Operator, who is part of the largest multi-country telecom group selected Subex for its flexible, governance-first EAM approach, which integrates seamlessly with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Geographic Information System (GIS), and Network Management System / Element Management System (NMS/EMS) systems. Powered by Subex HyperSense, the solution enables centralized 360 asset visibility, Fixed Asset Registry (FAR) reconciliation and workflow automation.

This is a new logo win for Subex. It is a 9 year engagement. The deal size is Euro 2.7 million. The services include deployment of HyperSense solutions for its flexible, governance-first EAM approach, which cover the complete Asset management lifecycle process from purchase to disposal and retirement from technical and financial perspectives. The project scope covers all asset types, including telecom network, fiber, IT, and data-center assets and integrates seamlessly with numerous third-party systems, including but not limited to Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Geographic Information System (GIS), and Network Management System / Element Management System (NMS/EMS) systems.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News