Subhash Silk Mills reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.01 croreSubhash Silk Mills reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.010.03 -67 0.030.03 0 OPM %-3100.00-6266.67 --4733.33-6266.67 - PBDT0.260.50 -48 -0.210.50 PL PBT0.10-0.02 LP -0.76-0.02 -3700 NP0-0.22 100 -0.77-0.22 -250
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:49 AM IST