Sudal Industries standalone net profit declines 82.53% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 12.06% to Rs 49.45 croreNet profit of Sudal Industries declined 82.53% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.06% to Rs 49.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 5.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.29% to Rs 181.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 154.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales49.4544.13 12 181.51154.75 17 OPM %8.479.49 -6.468.08 - PBDT4.094.61 -11 9.909.74 2 PBT0.854.05 -79 4.087.68 -47 NP0.583.32 -83 -0.915.70 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Kothari Industrial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:01 AM IST