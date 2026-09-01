Sudarshan Chemical divests its stake in VP4 Frankfurt to Celanese Corporation, USA
Sudarshan Chemical Industries announced the sale of its step-down subsidiary VP4 Frankfurt GmbH (VP4 Frankfurt) to Celanese Corporation, USA, further sharpening the company's focus on its core pigments business.
VP4 Frankfurt is engaged in the manufacture of certain intermediates such as Diketene, primarily as a tolling operator for Nutrinova, an affiliate of Celanese Corporation and Mitsui & Co. Japan.
VP4 Frankfurt became part of Sudarshan through its acquisition of the Heubach Group. This divestment strengthens Sudarshan's strategic focus and operational position.
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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 6:31 PM IST