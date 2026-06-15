Sudarshan Chemical inaugurates second global head office in Frankfurt

Sudarshan Chemical Industries inaugurated its second global head office at the Hillsite Office Building in Schwalbach am Taunus, near Frankfurt, Germany a significant milestone in the company's growth journey following its acquisition of the Heubach Group in March 2025.

The nearly 21,000 sq ft. serves as Sudarshan's second global head office, alongside its existing global head office in Pune, India. Located approximately 11 km from Sudarshan's production site at the Industriepark Hhst, the open-plan space is designed to foster collaboration and integration across the company's unified global operations.

The office space is leased under Sudarshan Germany Horizons GmbH, the company's German operating entity.