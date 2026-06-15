Monday, June 15, 2026 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sudarshan Chemical inaugurates second global head office in Frankfurt

Sudarshan Chemical inaugurates second global head office in Frankfurt

Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

Sudarshan Chemical Industries inaugurated its second global head office at the Hillsite Office Building in Schwalbach am Taunus, near Frankfurt, Germany a significant milestone in the company's growth journey following its acquisition of the Heubach Group in March 2025.

The nearly 21,000 sq ft. serves as Sudarshan's second global head office, alongside its existing global head office in Pune, India. Located approximately 11 km from Sudarshan's production site at the Industriepark Hhst, the open-plan space is designed to foster collaboration and integration across the company's unified global operations.

The office space is leased under Sudarshan Germany Horizons GmbH, the company's German operating entity.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

LTM launches BlueVerse for iRun

LTM launches BlueVerse for iRun

INR sees sustained gains to hit five-week high

INR sees sustained gains to hit five-week high

Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Panatone Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 37.83 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Panatone Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 37.83 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Food Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 41.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Food Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 41.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

UPSC Prelims 2026 ResultVedanta DemergerWPI InflationGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayH-1B Visa FeeIndias Fertility RateMerchandise Exports in MayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance