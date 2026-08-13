Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit rises 106.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.39% to Rs 2642.10 crore

Net profit of Sudarshan Chemical Industries rose 106.14% to Rs 97.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.39% to Rs 2642.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2506.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2642.102506.909.807.67250.50181.20157.4082.2097.3047.20

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