Sudarshan Chemical Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 78.70 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 106.75% to Rs 2789.90 crore

Net profit of Sudarshan Chemical Industries reported to Rs 78.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 106.75% to Rs 2789.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1349.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.00% to Rs 22.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 192.54% to Rs 9787.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3345.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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