Sudarshan Chemical inks pact to acquire manufacturing unit from Swiss company Clariant

Sudarshan Chemical Industries said that its Sudarshan Switzerland SLO AG has signed a definitive asset sale and transfer agreement with Clariant Additives (Switzerland) AG to acquire its aluminium dyes and chemicals manufacturing plant in Muttenz.

For years, the Switzerland-based Muttenz plant has manufactured Sudarshan Chemical Group's aluminium dyes portfolio, including the Sanodal, Sanodure, Sanodye, and Anodal brands. The agreement converts that supply relationship into direct ownership.

Aluminium Dyes are the colorants used to color anodized aluminium, giving finished surfaces their color and durability in automotive and consumer electronics components, packaging and industrial parts. Sudarshan Chemical Group covers the segment worldwide in cooperation with its trusted regional partners.

The said unit is being acquired for a base price of seven million Swiss Francs CHF 7,000,000 and inventory value as determined in accordance with the asset sale and transfer agreement.

Sudarshan Switzerland SLO AG is a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary of Sudarshan Chemical Industries.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries is a global leader in color solutions and specialized pigments, serving customers in over 120 countries. The company offers a broad portfolio of organic, inorganic, and pearlescent pigments used across coatings, plastics, inks, cosmetics, and other applications.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 106.14% to Rs 97.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.39% to Rs 2642.10 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

The scrip shed 0.59% to currently trade at Rs 1230.05 on the BSE.

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