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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sudarshan Colorants India standalone net profit rises 19.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sudarshan Colorants India standalone net profit rises 19.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 5.54% to Rs 222.39 crore

Net profit of Sudarshan Colorants India rose 19.13% to Rs 20.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.54% to Rs 222.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 210.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales222.39210.72 6 OPM %11.5111.59 -PBDT32.2927.93 16 PBT27.2422.98 19 NP20.3617.09 19

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:12 AM IST