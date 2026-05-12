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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sudarshan Colorants India standalone net profit rises 23.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Sudarshan Colorants India standalone net profit rises 23.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 4.17% to Rs 211.10 crore

Net profit of Sudarshan Colorants India rose 23.59% to Rs 13.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.17% to Rs 211.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 220.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.45% to Rs 44.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.39% to Rs 780.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 825.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales211.10220.28 -4 780.63825.06 -5 OPM %2.108.08 -7.429.91 - PBDT12.7526.59 -52 82.2797.95 -16 PBT7.8821.55 -63 62.6176.93 -19 NP13.1510.64 24 44.5351.45 -13

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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