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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sudarshan Pharma hits the roof on acquiring 9.5% stake in cancer therapy firm MedTherapy Biotech

Sudarshan Pharma hits the roof on acquiring 9.5% stake in cancer therapy firm MedTherapy Biotech

Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

Sudarshan Pharma Industries was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 41.39 after the company said that its board has approved a proposal to acquire 24,23,675.64 equity shares of common stock, equivalent to 9.50% stake of MedTherapy Biotechnology Inc.

MedTherapy Biotechnology Inc., a corporation incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware, USA. MedTherapy Biotech is Boston based global cancer cell & gene therapy company founded in 2018 by experts from Harvard and former Novartis executives as an end-to-end, integrated CAR-T Cell CDMO, with commercial scale GMP manufacturing facility in New Delhi, India and technology development site at Boston, USA.

 

Sudarshan Pharma stated that this acquisition would help the company enter the U.S. market and establish a presence there. It would also receive access the customer base, contracts, distribution network, eventually helping the company to expand into new products and services.

The consideration, which would be paid in US dollars, would be based upon valuation of MedTherapy Biotechnology as per prevailing valuation norms. The transaction would be completed by 31 March 2027.

The company would require Approval of the Reserve Bank of India under Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, and Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment), Rules, Regulations and Directions, 2022 as may be amended from time to time (approval under automatic route).

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Sudarshan Pharma manufactures active pharmaceuticals ingredients (APIs) and trades in chemicals and solvents. The manufacturing units are located in Palghar (Maharashtra), Pune and Hyderabad.

The company had reported 45.05% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.86 crore on a 20.07% increase in revenue to Rs 174.42 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 11:52 AM IST