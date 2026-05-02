Sudarshan Pharma Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.80% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 36.72% to Rs 220.92 croreNet profit of Sudarshan Pharma Industries rose 44.80% to Rs 10.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.72% to Rs 220.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 161.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 55.64% to Rs 23.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.21% to Rs 703.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 505.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales220.92161.59 37 703.06505.04 39 OPM %9.149.86 -7.307.73 - PBDT16.8012.37 36 34.3325.64 34 PBT15.7011.54 36 30.5422.84 34 NP10.737.41 45 23.3014.97 56
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First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:08 AM IST