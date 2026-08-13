Sudarshan Pharma Industries consolidated net profit rises 45.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.07% to Rs 174.42 crore

Net profit of Sudarshan Pharma Industries rose 45.05% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.07% to Rs 174.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 145.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.174.42145.269.127.608.916.297.515.415.864.04

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