Saturday, March 07, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sudarshan Pharma Industries consolidated net profit rises 51.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Sudarshan Pharma Industries consolidated net profit rises 51.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 45.26% to Rs 168.01 crore

Net profit of Sudarshan Pharma Industries rose 51.39% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 45.26% to Rs 168.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 115.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales168.01115.66 45 OPM %6.476.90 -PBDT6.114.48 36 PBT5.203.85 35 NP4.362.88 51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oswal Pumps consolidated net profit rises 13.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Oswal Pumps consolidated net profit rises 13.89% in the December 2025 quarter

RIL's FMCG division inks MoU with Finland's leading foods company Fazer

RIL's FMCG division inks MoU with Finland's leading foods company Fazer

Niraj Cement Structurals bags Rs 80-cr contract from MoRTH

Niraj Cement Structurals bags Rs 80-cr contract from MoRTH

Tata Power Company collaborates with Salesforce

Tata Power Company collaborates with Salesforce

Yes Bank announces change in MD & CEO

Yes Bank announces change in MD & CEO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySEDEMAC IPOSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayMarket Crash TodayMWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance