Sudarshan Pharma Industries consolidated net profit rises 51.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sudarshan Pharma Industries rose 51.39% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 45.26% to Rs 168.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 115.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.168.01115.666.476.906.114.485.203.854.362.88

