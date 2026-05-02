Sudarshan Pharma Industries standalone net profit rises 35.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.67% to Rs 199.81 crore

Net profit of Sudarshan Pharma Industries rose 35.70% to Rs 9.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.67% to Rs 199.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 161.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.78% to Rs 21.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.84% to Rs 667.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 502.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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