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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sudeep Pharma consolidated net profit rises 10.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Sudeep Pharma consolidated net profit rises 10.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

Sales rise 15.73% to Rs 182.34 crore

Net profit of Sudeep Pharma rose 10.61% to Rs 48.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.73% to Rs 182.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 157.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.62% to Rs 172.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 138.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.94% to Rs 642.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 502.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales182.34157.55 16 642.26502.00 28 OPM %34.3337.31 -34.5537.84 - PBDT66.5860.68 10 242.88193.44 26 PBT62.6957.85 8 228.07182.85 25 NP48.8844.19 11 172.89138.73 25

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

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