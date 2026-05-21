Sudeep Pharma consolidated net profit rises 10.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.73% to Rs 182.34 crore

Net profit of Sudeep Pharma rose 10.61% to Rs 48.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.73% to Rs 182.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 157.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.62% to Rs 172.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 138.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.94% to Rs 642.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 502.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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