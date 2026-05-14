Suditi Industries consolidated net profit declines 2.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.20% to Rs 31.00 crore

Net profit of Suditi Industries declined 2.75% to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.20% to Rs 31.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 271.63% to Rs 10.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.05% to Rs 121.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 95.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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