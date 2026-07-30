Suditi Industries consolidated net profit declines 21.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 39.32% to Rs 17.38 crore

Net profit of Suditi Industries declined 21.57% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 39.32% to Rs 17.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17.3828.6416.057.442.672.781.561.901.602.04

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