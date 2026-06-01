Sugal & Damani Share Brokers consolidated net profit declines 62.58% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 25.38% to Rs 5.47 croreNet profit of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers declined 62.58% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.38% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.05% to Rs 4.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.42% to Rs 19.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.477.33 -25 19.6625.34 -22 OPM %22.1230.15 -26.0922.61 - PBDT0.932.23 -58 5.636.39 -12 PBT0.912.21 -59 5.546.34 -13 NP0.611.63 -63 4.134.75 -13
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:25 AM IST