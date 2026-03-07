Saturday, March 07, 2026 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sugal & Damani Share Brokers consolidated net profit declines 73.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers consolidated net profit declines 73.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 64.81% to Rs 2.15 crore

Net profit of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers declined 73.77% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 64.81% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.156.11 -65 OPM %-1.8611.46 -PBDT0.240.80 -70 PBT0.210.78 -73 NP0.160.61 -74

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

