Sugal & Damani Share Brokers consolidated net profit declines 73.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 64.81% to Rs 2.15 crore

Net profit of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers declined 73.77% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 64.81% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.156.11-1.8611.460.240.800.210.780.160.61

