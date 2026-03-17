Tuesday, March 17, 2026 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sugar stocks gain after govt clears additional export quota

Sugar stocks gain after govt clears additional export quota

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Sugar stocks saw buying interest on Tuesday after the food ministry approved an additional export quota of 87,587 tonnes for the 2025-26 sugar marketing year, providing a modest boost to sentiment across the sector.

Shares of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals surged 7.07%, Praj Industries added 4.59%, Uttam Sugar Mills climbed 2.24%, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries advanced 2.02%, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries moved up 1.83%, Rana Sugars rose 1.77%, Dhampur Sugar Mills gained 1.34%, and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar rose 0.83%.

The additional quota comes after the government had earlier allowed exports of 1.5 million tonnes for the season and subsequently offered an extra 500,000 tonnes in February on a non-swappable basis. However, mills applied for only 87,587 tonnes from this additional window, with the remaining quantity lapsing.

 

According to the ministry, mills must export the allocated quantity by 30 June 2026. Those achieving at least 70% of their quota by the deadline will be permitted to ship the balance by September 30, while those falling short will see the unutilised portion lapse and face deductions in future allocations.

India has exported around 315,000 tonnes of sugar between October and February in the ongoing 2025-26 season, significantly below the permitted quota, reflecting cautious participation by mills amid evolving market dynamics.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at TBO Tek Ltd counter

Volumes soar at TBO Tek Ltd counter

Redington drops as geopolitical tensions disrupt Gulf business operations

Redington drops as geopolitical tensions disrupt Gulf business operations

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

NMDC signs MoU with GMDC to explore rare earth minerals collaboration

NMDC signs MoU with GMDC to explore rare earth minerals collaboration

Indices pare early losses; auto shares gear up

Indices pare early losses; auto shares gear up

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayNifty 50 IndexGold and Silver Rate TodayForce Motors Share PriceFuel Crisis in IndiaApple Ipad Air M4 LaunchPakistan-Afghanistan ConflictPersonal Finance