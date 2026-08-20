Sugar stocks rally after government tightens stockholding limits

Sugar stocks rallied after the government tightened stockholding limits for bulk sugar consumers ahead of the festive season.

Bannariamman rose 14.78%, Dwarikesh Sugar gained 13.63%, Balrampur Chini jumped 13.51%, Kothari Sugars advanced 12.38%, Ugar Sugar Works climbed 12.14%, KM Sugar Mills gained 9.50%, Rana Sugars advanced 9.23%, Ponni Sugars (E) rose 8.84%, Mawana Sugars climbed 8.77%, Rajshree Sugars rose 8.75%, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar gained 8.68%, Sakthi Sugars rose 8.53%, Dhampure Specialities advanced 7.94%, Uttam Sugar rose 7.93%, DCM Shriram Industries gained 7.66%, Dhampur Sugar advanced 7.46%, Dalmia Bharat Sugar rose 6.89%, Shree Renuka Sugars gained 6.72%, KCP Sugar advanced 5%, Simbhaoli Sugar rose 4.92% and Triveni Engineering gained 4.16%.

The government has directed bulk consumers using more than 10 metric tonnes of sugar a month to limit their inventories to 15 days. The restriction will apply from 1 September to 30 November 2026 and covers large buyers such as confectionery makers, beverage companies, food processors and institutional consumers.

The move follows an earlier order that, from 1 August, restricted sugar dealers to holding stocks for a maximum of 30 days and capped inventory at 4,000 quintals. The government said the measures are aimed at curbing hoarding and speculative trading and maintaining orderly supplies.

The latest restrictions come as sugar prices have climbed sharply, with wholesale prices reaching record levels. Demand is also expected to strengthen during the August-November festive period, while patchy rainfall and dry weather in key sugarcane-growing regions have raised concerns over production.

The sugar market is also being closely watched for the impact of ethanol production. The government is considering limiting the diversion of sugarcane towards ethanol in the 2026-27 season to increase sugar availability, while potentially using more corn and rice to meet its 20% ethanol-blending target.

The supply outlook has also been influenced by developments in Brazil, the world's largest sugar producer. Brazil's cane allocation towards ethanol and adverse weather have raised concerns over sugar availability.

The rally in sugar stocks therefore comes against a backdrop of tight domestic supplies, elevated sugar prices and expectations of stronger festive-season demand.

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