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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SUGS Lloyd bags order from TPSODL for power distribution modernization

SUGS Lloyd bags order from TPSODL for power distribution modernization

Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 8:51 AM IST

SUGS Lloyd said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from TP Southern Odisha Distribution (TPSODL).

The order is for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning (SITC) of Fault Passage Indicators (FPI) and Data Communicator Units (DCU) for power distribution network modernization.

The contract, valued at Rs 1.80 crore, involves the deployment of 11 KV and 33 KV Fault Passage Indicators along with Data Communicator Units aimed at enhancing the efficiency and reliability of the power distribution network.

The project is to be executed within 75 days from the date of receipt of the release order. TPSODL is a domestic entity, and the contract has been awarded on standard contractual terms.

 

SUGS Lloyd further clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in TPSODL. The transaction does not fall under related-party transactions.

The order is expected to strengthen the company's presence in the power infrastructure and smart grid solutions segment.

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Sugs Lloyd is a technology-driven engineering and construction company engaged in renewable energy, electrical transmission and distribution, and civil EPC projects. The company reported a 115.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.88 crore on an 89.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 115.12 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 60.66 crore in Q4 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.12% to end at Rs 128 on the BSE on 17 june 2026.

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 8:50 AM IST

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