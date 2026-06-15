Sugs Lloyd hits the roof after bagging Rs 57-cr solar project order

Sugs Lloyd hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company received Letters of Award (LoAs) worth approximately Rs 56.57 crore from North Bihar Power Distribution Company (NBPDCL) for setting up 16 MW of grid-connected rooftop solar projects in Bihar.

The project, awarded under the PM Surya GharMuft Bijli Yojana, involves the development of rooftop solar installations in the Chapra Circle of NBPDCL under the CAPEX-plus-RESCO model through the Utility-Led Aggregation (ULA) framework.

The project is scheduled to be commissioned within nine months from the signing of the power purchase agreement (PPA), while the contract period extends to 10 years from the commercial operation date. NBPDCL is a Government of Bihar undertaking. The order does not involve any related-party transaction.

Sugs Lloyd is a technology-driven engineering and construction company engaged in renewable energy, electrical transmission and distribution, and civil EPC projects. The company reported a 115.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.88 crore on an 89.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 115.12 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 60.66 crore in Q4 FY25.

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