Sugs Lloyd receives distribution network maintenance contracts worth Rs 214 cr

From TPSODL and TPWODL

Sugs Lloyd has received Letters of Intent (LOIs) aggregating Rs 214.27 crore, including GST, from TP Southern Odisha Distribution (TPSODL) and TP Western Odisha Distribution (TPWODL) for distribution network maintenance and allied works in Odisha.

The contracts will be executed over a three-year period from 1 October 2026 to 30 September 2029.

Following these orders, the Company's contracted network-maintenance revenue in Odisha is expected to increase to approximately Rs 60 crore annually, compared with around Rs 12 crore currently.