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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sugs Lloyd receives LoI for solar street lighting project worth Rs 4.68 cr

Sugs Lloyd receives LoI for solar street lighting project worth Rs 4.68 cr

Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

From Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency

Sugs Lloyd has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) dated 23 September 2026 from Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) for the supply, installation and commissioning of 2,500 units of 18 Watt Solar Street Lighting Systems, including a five-year comprehensive maintenance warranty. The total order value is Rs 4,68,27,000/-.

 

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 10:50 AM IST