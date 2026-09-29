Sugs Lloyd secures 2MW solar power project from The Golden Temple, Amritsar
Sugs Lloyd has received a Letter of Award (LOA) dated 28 September 2026 from Sachkhand Sri Harmander Sahib, Sri Darbar Sahib, Sri Amritsar (popularly known as the Golden Temple), under the management of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Amritsar, for Design, Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of a 2 MW (AC) Ground Mounted Solar Power Project at Gurdwara Gurusar Patshahi Chhevi, Satlani Sahib, Hoshiar Nagar, Sri Amritsar.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 5:16 PM IST