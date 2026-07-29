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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 142.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 142.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Sales rise 7.18% to Rs 395.65 crore

Net profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals rose 142.51% to Rs 12.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.18% to Rs 395.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 369.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales395.65369.13 7 OPM %7.625.16 -PBDT24.4515.07 62 PBT15.856.02 163 NP12.155.01 143

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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