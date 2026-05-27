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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 421.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 421.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

Sales rise 11.66% to Rs 401.69 crore

Net profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals rose 421.07% to Rs 14.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.66% to Rs 401.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 359.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.37% to Rs 27.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.37% to Rs 1432.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1497.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales401.69359.75 12 1432.431497.95 -4 OPM %6.434.70 -5.777.46 - PBDT27.6814.05 97 69.9489.85 -22 PBT20.444.40 365 35.5553.95 -34 NP14.592.80 421 27.0239.95 -32

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

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