Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit declines 34.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.32% to Rs 134.91 crore

Net profit of Sula Vineyards declined 34.00% to Rs 8.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.32% to Rs 134.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 125.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.46% to Rs 25.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.02% to Rs 555.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 579.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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