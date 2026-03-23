Sula Vineyards gets central Govt nod for reappointment of MD & CEO Rajeev Samant

Sula Vineyards said that it has received approval from the Central Government for the reappointment of Rajeev Samant as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) for a three-year term, effective from 1st April 2026 to 31st March 2029.

The reappointment was earlier approved by the companys board on 10th November 2025 and by shareholders through a postal ballot on 12th December 2025, subject to government clearance under Section 196 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013, since Samant qualifies as a non-resident under applicable provisions.

With the Central Governments approval now in place, Samant will continue to lead Sula Vineyards for the next three years, overseeing the companys operations and strategic initiatives in the wine and spirits sector.

Sula Vineyards is principally engaged in the business of manufacture, purchase and sale of premium wine and other alcoholic beverages.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 67.6% to Rs 9.10 crore on 9.9% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 180.39 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Sula Vineyards tanked 5.04% to Rs 145 on the BSE.

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