Sula Vineyards inks deal to acquire Chandon's Nashik winery

Sula Vineyards said it has signed a definitive agreement with Mo?t Hennessy India to acquire the wine production facility and estate of Chandon in Dindori, Nashik, as part of its expansion strategy.

Spread across 19 acres, the estate houses a state-of-the-art winery with an annual production capacity of 4.5 lakh litres, which can be scaled up to 13 lakh litres. The property also includes an ultra-premium visitor centre, a banquet facility and around 5 acres of vineyards, offering a ready platform for wine tourism and hospitality-led growth.

The acquisition is being executed through Sulas wholly owned subsidiary, Artisan Spirits, under an asset purchase agreement covering land, buildings and winemaking infrastructure. The deal excludes all brand-related assets.

Following the completion of the transactionexpected by the end of Q1 FY27, subject to regulatory approvalsMo Hennessy will cease wine production in India. Wines produced at the facility will be marketed by Sula under its own portfolio, with no continued use of the Chandon brand.

Sula said it will begin operations of the existing hospitality and tasting facilities immediately upon handover, ensuring business continuity. The company also highlighted the strategic location of the estate in Dindori, close to its existing wineries, enabling operational synergies.

The site is located about 20 minutes from Nashik Airport and is expected to benefit from increased connectivity and tourist inflows ahead of the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

The acquisition provides Sula with a scalable, premium platform to strengthen its leadership in Indias wine market while expanding its presence in high-end wine tourism.

Commenting on the acquisition, Rajeev Samant, Founder & CEO of Sula Vineyards said: This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire a truly world-class estate. When I first visited the property, I was immediately struck by its beauty and potential. The team at Chandon has built an exceptional foundation, and we are excited to unlock its full value.

Dindori is widely regarded as the home of Indias finest wine grapes, and this acquisition strengthens our presence here. Building on the success of our flagship wine tourism destination near Gangapur Lake in Nashik, the most visited vineyard globally attracting over 3 lakh visitors annually, we see strong potential to develop another landmark destination wine resort in Dindori. Leveraging its strategic location and picturesque setting, we believe this estate will play a key role in the next phase of growth for our wine tourism business.

Sula Vineyards is principally engaged in the business of manufacture, purchase and sale of premium wine and other alcoholic beverages.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 67.6% to Rs 9.10 crore on 9.9% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 180.39 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Sula Vineyards rose 1.67% to settle at Rs 152.40 on the BSE. The stock market remained closed today on account of Shir Ram Navami.

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