Sulabh Engineers & Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.50% to Rs 1.14 crore

Net loss of Sulabh Engineers & Services reported to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.50% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.63% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.21% to Rs 3.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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