Sulabh Engineers & Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 42.50% to Rs 1.14 croreNet loss of Sulabh Engineers & Services reported to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.50% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 64.63% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.21% to Rs 3.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.140.80 43 3.904.95 -21 OPM %-126.32-2.50 -43.3361.82 - PBDT-0.981.01 PL 1.883.79 -50 PBT-1.000.97 PL 1.793.68 -51 NP-0.960.42 PL 0.872.46 -65
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:14 PM IST