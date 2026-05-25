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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sumedha Fiscal Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sumedha Fiscal Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 1:07 PM IST

Sales rise 71.62% to Rs 28.73 crore

Net loss of Sumedha Fiscal Services reported to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 71.62% to Rs 28.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.76% to Rs 2.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 109.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales28.7316.74 72 109.67102.36 7 OPM %-9.471.08 -3.076.09 - PBDT-2.720.18 PL 4.0710.07 -60 PBT-2.95-0.04 -7275 3.189.21 -65 NP-2.300.27 PL 2.427.28 -67

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 1:07 PM IST

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