Sumeet Industries consolidated net profit declines 85.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.61% to Rs 272.36 crore

Net profit of Sumeet Industries declined 85.71% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.61% to Rs 272.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 248.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.272.36248.473.115.475.8313.051.537.981.147.98

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