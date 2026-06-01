Sumeet Industries consolidated net profit declines 88.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.34% to Rs 265.72 crore

Net profit of Sumeet Industries declined 88.92% to Rs 7.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.34% to Rs 265.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 243.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.95% to Rs 27.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 170.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.69% to Rs 1050.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1003.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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