Wednesday, May 27, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit rises 11.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit rises 11.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 0.64% to Rs 683.74 crore

Net profit of Sumitomo Chemical India rose 11.70% to Rs 111.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.64% to Rs 683.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 679.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.41% to Rs 542.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 505.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.85% to Rs 3238.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3148.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales683.74679.42 1 3238.323148.52 3 OPM %19.6217.60 -20.7220.07 - PBDT164.42149.52 10 809.77746.29 9 PBT147.51133.11 11 743.64680.24 9 NP111.2399.58 12 542.96505.50 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AIA Engineering consolidated net profit rises 37.88% in the March 2026 quarter

AIA Engineering consolidated net profit rises 37.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Rupa & Company consolidated net profit rises 18.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Rupa & Company consolidated net profit rises 18.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Sai Capital consolidated net profit declines 54.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Sai Capital consolidated net profit declines 54.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Responsive Industries consolidated net profit declines 57.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Responsive Industries consolidated net profit declines 57.94% in the March 2026 quarter

NTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.07% in the March 2026 quarter

NTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayKerala DHSE Plus 2 Results 2026CNG Price HikeUS Iran StrikesQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table