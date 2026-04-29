Summit Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 16.51% to Rs 11.43 croreNet Loss of Summit Securities reported to Rs 23.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.51% to Rs 11.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 52.52% to Rs 104.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.05% to Rs 144.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.439.81 17 144.08119.03 21 OPM %-226.07-49.54 -96.8696.04 - PBDT-25.81-4.86 -431 139.60114.32 22 PBT-25.82-4.86 -431 139.58114.30 22 NP-23.24-4.64 -401 104.6368.60 53
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 3:31 PM IST