Summit Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.51% to Rs 11.43 crore

Net Loss of Summit Securities reported to Rs 23.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.51% to Rs 11.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.52% to Rs 104.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.05% to Rs 144.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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