Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.78 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 314.11% to Rs 39.92 crore

Net Loss of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reported to Rs 20.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 51.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 314.11% to Rs 39.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.39.929.64-85.17-540.25-18.47-49.13-20.67-51.81-20.78-51.87

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