Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1761.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 51.45% to Rs 13.20 crore

Net profit of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reported to Rs 1761.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 59.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 51.45% to Rs 13.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1553.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 342.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 45.45% to Rs 39.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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