Tuesday, March 17, 2026 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun Pharma announces FDA acceptance of sBLA for ILUMYA for psoriatic arthritis

Sun Pharma announces FDA acceptance of sBLA for ILUMYA for psoriatic arthritis

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for ILUMYA (tildrakizumab) for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis.

The FDA regulatory action date for this sBLA is expected by 29 October 2026.

ILUMYA (tildrakizumab-asmn) is a humanized lgG1/k monoclonal antibody designed to selectively bind to the p19 subunit of interleukin-23 (IL-23) and inhibit its interaction with the IL-23 receptor, leading to inhibition of the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines.

ILUMYA is indicated for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy, in the United States. ILUMYA has also been approved for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in India, Australia, Canada, China and Japan, and under the brand name ILUMETRI in Europe, where it is marketed by Almirall.

 

The company said that if approved, the application would add a new indication for ILUMYA. The therapy was approved by the FDA in 2018 for adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. Supplemental approvals for scalp and nail plaque psoriasis were granted in April 2024 and December 2025, respectively. ILUMYA has also received marketing authorization from over 55 worldwide health authorities since its original approval, including in India, Japan, the European Union, China, Australia and Canada.

Since its approval, ILUMYA has supported nearly 140,000 patients worldwide with durable skin clearance and a well-characterized safety profile through 5 years of clinical follow-up. Additionally, real-world experience has shown strong adherence and persistence, helping patients stay on treatment long-term. ILUMYA has been endorsed widely by dermatologists in the US and globally as a trusted and effective treatment for adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

Also Read

Waaree Energies Share Price

Here's why Waaree Energies share price rose 6% in trade on Macrh 17

STEEL

Steel stocks in focus: SAIL, Tata Steel, JSW, Jindal Steel rally up to 4%

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 17, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off day's high, Nifty near 23,400; bank, IT stocks weigh

Campus shoes, Campus Activewear, Campus

Campus Activewear poised for steady growth; Motilal Oswal reiterates 'Buy'

The stock of the country's largest plastic pipe maker Supreme Industries

Anand Rathi starts coverage on building materials; Supreme, Cera top picks

The sBLA is based on the results from the INSPIRE-1 and INSPIRE-2 Phase 3 clinical studies evaluating the efficacy and safety of ILUMYA in adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis.

Rick Ascroft, CEO, Sun Pharma North America, said, For many people living with psoriatic disease, joint symptoms often add another layer of burden. As we continue to strengthen Sun Pharmas innovative portfolio, we look forward to working with the FDA throughout the review process. As the only HHCP-administeredIL-23 biologic, our ambition is that ILUMYA becomes a differentiated first-choice advanced systemic treatment for active psoriatic arthritis.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing, developing and marketing a wide range of branded and generic formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The company and its subsidiaries has various manufacturing facilities spread across the world with trading and other incidental and related activities extending to global market. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in India.

The company has reported a 16.03% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,368.81 crore on a 13.49% increase in revenue to Rs 15,520.54 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter rose 0.37% to Rs 1,789.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sugar stocks gain after govt clears additional export quota

Sugar stocks gain after govt clears additional export quota

Volumes soar at TBO Tek Ltd counter

Volumes soar at TBO Tek Ltd counter

Redington drops as geopolitical tensions disrupt Gulf business operations

Redington drops as geopolitical tensions disrupt Gulf business operations

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

NMDC signs MoU with GMDC to explore rare earth minerals collaboration

NMDC signs MoU with GMDC to explore rare earth minerals collaboration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayNifty 50 IndexGold and Silver Rate TodayForce Motors Share PriceFuel Crisis in IndiaApple Ipad Air M4 LaunchPakistan-Afghanistan ConflictPersonal Finance