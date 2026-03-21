Saturday, March 21, 2026 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun Pharma launches semaglutide injection under brand names Noveltreat and Sematrinity in India

Sun Pharma launches semaglutide injection under brand names Noveltreat and Sematrinity in India

Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced the launch of its semaglutide injection under the brand names Noveltreat and Sematrinity in India, in all strengths.

Noveltreat is indicated for chronic weight management in adults as an adjunct to a reduced calorie diet & increased physical activity and is available in five dose strengths - 0.25 mg/0.5 mL, 0.5 mg/0.5 mL, 1 mg/0.5 mL, 1.7 mg/0.75 mL, and 2.4 mg/0.75 mL.

Sematrinity is indicated for treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet & exercise and is available in two dose strengths - 2 mg/1.5 mL and 4 mg/3 mL.

 

Priced significantly lower than the innovator brand, weekly therapy costs, from initiation to the highest dose, range from approximately Rs 900 to Rs 2,000 for Noveltreat and Rs 750 to Rs 1,300 for Sematrinity, supporting greater affordability.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ALkem Laboratories' Daman facility gets GMP compliance certificate

ALkem Laboratories' Daman facility gets GMP compliance certificate

Alps Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 62.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Alps Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 62.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Reganto Enterprises standalone net profit declines 72.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Reganto Enterprises standalone net profit declines 72.76% in the December 2025 quarter

RailTel receives LoI from Prasar Bharti for contract worth Rs 160 cr

RailTel receives LoI from Prasar Bharti for contract worth Rs 160 cr

Patel Engineering receives LoA for Dorjilung Hydroelectric Power Project in Bhutan

Patel Engineering receives LoA for Dorjilung Hydroelectric Power Project in Bhutan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming DividendsOTT Release This WeekTMC Manifesto 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayFD Rates March 2026Flipkart Bonus Payout 2026Galaxy A57 and A37 LaunchLPG Crisis