Sun Pharma launches semaglutide injection under two brands in India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has announced the launch of its semaglutide injection in India under the brand names Noveltreat and Sematrinity, across multiple strengths for the treatment of obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

The company said Noveltreat is indicated for chronic weight management in adults, to be used alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. It is available in five dose strengths, 0.25 mg/0.5 mL, 0.5 mg/0.5 mL, 1 mg/0.5 mL, 1.7 mg/0.75 mL, and 2.4 mg/0.75 mL.

Sematrinity, on the other hand, is indicated for adults with insufficiently controlled Type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise. It is available in two dose strengths: 2 mg/1.5 mL and 4 mg/3 mL. The company stated that both therapies are priced significantly lower than the innovator brand, with weekly treatment costs ranging from approximately Rs 900 to Rs 2,000 for Noveltreat and Rs 750 to Rs 1,300 for Sematrinity.

Sun Pharma said the products are delivered through user-friendly, pre-filled pen devices. Noveltreat features a concealed needle designed to reduce injection-related anxiety and improve safety and dosing accuracy, while Sematrinity is offered in a multi-dose pen format with a smooth dialer for flexible and precise dose administration. The pens have been developed by global pharmaceutical device suppliers and are manufactured in Europe.

Sun Pharma highlighted that GLP-1 receptor agonists, including semaglutide, are widely used for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and obesity, offering benefits such as improved glycaemic control and reduced cardiovascular and renal risks.

Citing data from the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5), the company noted that nearly one in four Indians aged 1549 is overweight or obese, with associated risks including metabolic disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer. It also referred to the ICMR INDIAB study (2023), which estimated that over 101 million people in India are living with diabetes, with a significant proportion failing to achieve glycaemic targets, underscoring the need for effective treatment options and comprehensive disease management.

Kirti Ganorkar, managing director, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, said, With the launch of Noveltreat and Sematrinity, our endeavour is to provide a high-quality, affordable therapy to a wider patient community in India. We are offering a comprehensive range, backed by our decades of expertise in manufacturing complex medicines. To further support patients, we are also introducing a holistic patient support program intended to guide them throughout their treatment journey.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing, developing and marketing a wide range of branded and generic formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The company and its subsidiaries has various manufacturing facilities spread across the world with trading and other incidental and related activities extending to global market. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in India.

The company has reported a 16.03% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,368.81 crore on a 13.49% increase in revenue to Rs 15,520.54 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter rose 1.90% to settle at Rs 1,777.45 on the BSE.

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