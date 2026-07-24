Sun Pharma receives Organon shareholders approval for merger
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that the stockholders of Organon & Co. (Organon) have approved the proposals in connection with the previously announced merger transaction under which Organon is expected to become a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Holdings USA, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharma.
The shareholder approval marks an important milestone towards completion of the proposed transaction. The acquisition remains subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals.
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:31 AM IST