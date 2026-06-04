Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1774.1, down 0.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.41% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% slide in NIFTY and a 11.71% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1774.1, down 0.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 23353.3. The Sensex is at 74101.32, down 0.33%.Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has eased around 2.56% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24086.6, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1793.9, down 0.5% on the day. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd jumped 5.41% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% slide in NIFTY and a 11.71% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 143.04 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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