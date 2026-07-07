Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd spurts 0.07%, up for five straight sessions

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1914.2, up 0.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.45% in last one year as compared to a 4.11% fall in NIFTY and a 16.43% fall in the Nifty Pharma.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1914.2, up 0.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 24472.4. The Sensex is at 78420.16, up 0.17%. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has added around 7.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25866.25, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1917.1, down 0.05% on the day. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is up 14.45% in last one year as compared to a 4.11% fall in NIFTY and a 16.43% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 152.92 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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