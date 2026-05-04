Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd spurts 0.33%, gains for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1814.3, up 0.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.21% in last one year as compared to a 1.47% slide in NIFTY and a 7.7% slide in the Nifty Pharma.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1814.3, up 0.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24100.55. The Sensex is at 77262.1, up 0.45%. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has gained around 7.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23267.7, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 64.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1818.4, up 0.19% on the day. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is down 1.21% in last one year as compared to a 1.47% slide in NIFTY and a 7.7% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 99.41 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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